Delta Drone - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
30.11.21 00:20
12 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0028 €
|0,003 €
|-0,0002 €
|-6,67%
|29.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0011522168
|A1W7E5
|0,040 €
|0,0028 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|0,0029 €
|+11,54%
|29.11.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,003 $
|0,00%
|29.11.21
|Frankfurt
|0,0028 €
|-6,67%
|29.11.21
|München
|0,0026 €
|-10,34%
|29.11.21
|Düsseldorf
|0,0026 €
|-13,33%
|29.11.21
