Delta Drone - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




30.11.21 00:20
12 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04

Riesige Uran-Lagerstätte entdeckt? Neuer 384% Uran Hot Stock
Nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.496% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0028 € 0,003 € -0,0002 € -6,67% 29.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0011522168 A1W7E5 0,040 € 0,0028 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 0,0029 € +11,54%  29.11.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,003 $ 0,00%  29.11.21
Frankfurt 0,0028 € -6,67%  29.11.21
München 0,0026 € -10,34%  29.11.21
Düsseldorf 0,0026 € -13,33%  29.11.21
  = Realtime
Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen. Nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
