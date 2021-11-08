Erweiterte Funktionen
Louisiana-Pacific - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
08.11.21 23:20
Xetra Newsboard
12 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|64,64 $
|64,64 $
|- $
|0,00%
|08.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5463471053
|861032
|76,33 $
|28,78 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|57,50 €
|0,00%
|08.11.21
|Düsseldorf
|56,00 €
|0,00%
|08.11.21
|NYSE
|64,64 $
|0,00%
|00:30
|Nasdaq
|64,65 $
|-1,57%
|08.11.21
|AMEX
|64,61 $
|-1,66%
|08.11.21
|München
|57,00 €
|-1,72%
|08.11.21
|Frankfurt
|56,50 €
|-1,74%
|08.11.21
|Stuttgart
|56,00 €
|-2,61%
|08.11.21
Aktuell
