Erweiterte Funktionen



Aktienanleihe mit Barriere auf . - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




15.11.21 23:30
Xetra Newsboard

12 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04

Aktuell
Uran-Super-Zyklus startet: Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
Uran Hot Stock 2022: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
93,64 € 93,64 € -   € 0,00% 15.11./19:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VX2EGT0 VX2EGT 100,00 € 88,58 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		93,64 € 0,00%  15.11.21
Stuttgart 93,41 € +0,17%  15.11.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock 2022 kündigt Aktiensplit an - Kursrallye voraus. Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...