BK NOVA SCOT 21/26 REGS - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
21.10.21 22:15
Xetra Newsboard
12 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|98,63 $
|98,69 $
|-0,06 $
|-0,06%
|21.10./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|USC0574BAA64
|A3KW8Q
|99,19 $
|98,63 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|98,63 $
|-0,06%
|10:12
= Realtime
