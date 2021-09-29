Erweiterte Funktionen



SUN.CH.HLDGS 21/24 - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




29.09.21 22:20
Xetra Newsboard

12 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
78,49 $ 81,89 $ -3,40 $ -4,15% 29.09./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
XS2366526619 A3KT8K 90,42 $ 78,40 $
Werte im Artikel
991,46 plus
+0,59%
78,49 minus
-4,15%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 78,49 $ -4,15%  29.09.21
