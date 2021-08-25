Erweiterte Funktionen
IMEXHS LTD - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
25.08.21 22:15
12 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,84 €
|0,90 €
|-0,06 €
|-6,67%
|20.08./00:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU0000023053
|A2N447
|1,56 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,84 €
|-6,67%
|18.08.21
= Realtime
