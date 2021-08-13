Erweiterte Funktionen
ALPHA HLDG 20/25 REGS - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
13.08.21 22:15
Xetra Newsboard
12 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,35 $
|10,84 $
|-0,49 $
|-4,52%
|13.08./07:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|USP1000TAB37
|A28TBU
|74,21 $
|7,20 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
