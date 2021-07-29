Erweiterte Funktionen
CN.DATANG CRP.RENEW.PW. - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
29.07.21 22:15
Xetra Newsboard
12 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,232 €
|0,218 €
|0,014 €
|+6,42%
|29.07./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CNE100000X69
|A1C4U1
|0,25 €
|0,096 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.