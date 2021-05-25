Erweiterte Funktionen
AGRARIUS IHS 20/26 - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
25.05.21 22:15
Xetra Newsboard
12 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,50 €
|100,50 €
|- €
|0,00%
|25.05./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A255D70
|A255D7
|104,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|100,50 €
|0,00%
|19.04.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
