Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
21.05.21 22:15
Xetra Newsboard
12 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|96,16 €
|95,70 €
|0,46 €
|+0,48%
|21.05./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5F03
|HVB5F0
|101,25 €
|95,70 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|96,11 €
|+0,48%
|21.05.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|96,16 €
|+0,48%
|21.05.21
= Realtime
