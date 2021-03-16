Erweiterte Funktionen
Adams Resources & Energy - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
16.03.21 23:15
12 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,13 $
|31,13 $
|- $
|0,00%
|16.03./21:10
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US0063513081
|865676
|32,39 $
|15,88 $
