Erweiterte Funktionen



Plateau Energy Metals - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




26.02.21 23:15
Xetra Newsboard

12 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04

Aktuell
413% Video Hot Stock meldet Riesendeal mit globaler Nr 1
Nach 817% mit Zoom Video ($ZM) und 47.990% mit Adobe Systems ($ADBE)

Moovly Media Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,57 $ 0,6236 $ -0,0536 $ -8,60% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA72764B1004 A2JGKQ 0,78 $ 0,12 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,537 € +12,11%  25.02.21
Stuttgart 0,35 € +10,06%  08.02.21
Berlin 0,3815 € 0,00%  09.02.21
München 0,523 € -1,13%  26.02.21
Frankfurt 0,481 € -7,14%  26.02.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,57 $ -8,60%  26.02.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1,18 Mrd. $ Gold entdeckt - 1. Bohrloch trifft beide Goldvenen. Börsenstars setzen nach 20.900% mit Noram Ventures ($NRM.V) auf diese Gold-Aktie

Kingman Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Plateau Energy: Lithium und Ur. 18.05.20
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...