Plateau Energy Metals - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
26.02.21 23:15
Xetra Newsboard
12 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,57 $
|0,6236 $
|-0,0536 $
|-8,60%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA72764B1004
|A2JGKQ
|0,78 $
|0,12 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,537 €
|+12,11%
|25.02.21
|Stuttgart
|0,35 €
|+10,06%
|08.02.21
|Berlin
|0,3815 €
|0,00%
|09.02.21
|München
|0,523 €
|-1,13%
|26.02.21
|Frankfurt
|0,481 €
|-7,14%
|26.02.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,57 $
|-8,60%
|26.02.21
Aktuell
