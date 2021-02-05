Erweiterte Funktionen
Sing Tao News Cons - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
05.02.21 23:15
12 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0925 €
|0,0885 €
|0,004 €
|+4,52%
|05.02./19:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG8196H1280
|A0JM5Q
|0,19 €
|0,081 €
0,093
+4,52%
998,44
-0,16%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,0925 €
|+4,52%
|05.02.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,10 $
|0,00%
|10.12.20
