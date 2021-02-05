Erweiterte Funktionen



Sing Tao News Cons - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




05.02.21 23:15
Xetra Newsboard

12 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Kinross (NYSE:KGC) und Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)
Gold Hot Stock erhält Bohrgenehmigung

Victory Resources Corporation




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0925 € 0,0885 € 0,004 € +4,52% 05.02./19:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG8196H1280 A0JM5Q 0,19 € 0,081 €
Werte im Artikel
0,093 plus
+4,52%
998,44 minus
-0,16%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,0925 € +4,52%  05.02.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,10 $ 0,00%  10.12.20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock meldet Weltklasse-Bohrresultate. Im Visier von Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) und Cypress (CYP.V)

Spearmint Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...