EXTENDED STAY PA.C.1S.1B - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




23.11.20 23:15
Xetra Newsboard

12 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04

Palladium wertvoller als Gold
Palladium Hot Stock entdeckt 1,22 Mrd. $ Palladium - 112 mal mehr als Börsenwert


Canadian Palladium Resources Inc.




 
 
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
13,21 $ 12,72 $ 0,49 $ +3,85% 23.11./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US30224P2002 A1W8B7 15,02 $ 5,35 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 13,21 $ +3,85%  23.11.20
NYSE 13,19 $ +3,61%  23.11.20
AMEX 13,18 $ +3,53%  23.11.20
Frankfurt 10,70 € 0,00%  23.11.20
Berlin 10,70 € 0,00%  23.11.20
  = Realtime
Tesla CEO Elon Musk vor Einstieg ins Lithium-Geschäft. Lithium Hot Stock mit 1.670ppm Lithium - Bohrresultate in wenigen Tagen

Spearmint Resources Inc.
