Erweiterte Funktionen
EXTENDED STAY PA.C.1S.1B - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
23.11.20 23:15
Xetra Newsboard
12 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|13,21 $
|12,72 $
|0,49 $
|+3,85%
|23.11./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US30224P2002
|A1W8B7
|15,02 $
|5,35 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
