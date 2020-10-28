Erweiterte Funktionen
Kaiser Aluminum - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
28.10.20 23:15
Xetra Newsboard
12 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|60,69 $
|62,63 $
|-1,94 $
|-3,10%
|28.10./21:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4830077040
|A0J4J3
|117,06 $
|50,50 $
