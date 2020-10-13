Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Simon Property":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


Simon Property - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




13.10.20 22:15
Xetra Newsboard

12 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04

Aktuell
COVID-19 Hot Stock erhält Zulassung und startet Produktion - Massives Kaufsignal
Neuer 567% COVID-19 Aktientip nach 1.508% und 3.224%


Micron Waste Technologies Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
65,82 $ 68,02 $ -2,20 $ -3,23% 13.10./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8288061091 916647 158,40 $ 42,26 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		56,00 € -2,73%  13.10.20
München 57,48 € +0,33%  13.10.20
Berlin 57,44 € +0,24%  13.10.20
Düsseldorf 56,43 € -0,42%  13.10.20
Frankfurt 56,57 € -0,67%  13.10.20
Stuttgart 55,81 € -2,02%  13.10.20
AMEX 65,90 $ -3,02%  13.10.20
NYSE 65,82 $ -3,23%  13.10.20
Nasdaq 65,82 $ -3,33%  13.10.20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Medizinische Pilze revolutionieren Gesundheit. Neuer Magic Mushroom Hot Stock nach 982% mit Champignon Brands und 9.900% mit MindMed

New Wave Holdings
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
65 Start 06.10.20
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...