Simon Property - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
13.10.20 22:15
Xetra Newsboard
12 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|65,82 $
|68,02 $
|-2,20 $
|-3,23%
|13.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8288061091
|916647
|158,40 $
|42,26 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|56,00 €
|-2,73%
|13.10.20
|München
|57,48 €
|+0,33%
|13.10.20
|Berlin
|57,44 €
|+0,24%
|13.10.20
|Düsseldorf
|56,43 €
|-0,42%
|13.10.20
|Frankfurt
|56,57 €
|-0,67%
|13.10.20
|Stuttgart
|55,81 €
|-2,02%
|13.10.20
|AMEX
|65,90 $
|-3,02%
|13.10.20
|NYSE
|65,82 $
|-3,23%
|13.10.20
|Nasdaq
|65,82 $
|-3,33%
|13.10.20
= Realtime
