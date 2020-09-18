Erweiterte Funktionen
Think Global Equity UCITS ETF - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
18.09.20 22:15
Xetra Newsboard
12 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|41,1234 €
|41,3671 €
|-0,2437 €
|-0,59%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NL0009690221
|A1J01T
|47,32 €
|31,43 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|40,70 €
|+0,29%
|19:17
|München
|40,965 €
|+0,01%
|16:08
|Düsseldorf
|40,88 €
|-0,15%
|09:33
|Fondsgesellschaft
|41,1234 €
|-0,59%
|17.09.20
|Xetra
|40,815 €
|-0,73%
|17:36
|Berlin
|40,85 €
|-0,73%
|19:39
|Stuttgart
|40,56 €
|-0,84%
|21:55
|Frankfurt
|40,37 €
|-1,02%
|19:52
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.