Erweiterte Funktionen



Think Global Equity UCITS ETF - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 4 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




18.09.20 22:15
Xetra Newsboard

12 products affected: WARBN_01, WARBN_02, WARBN_03, WARBN_04, WARDZ_01, WARDZ_02, WARDZ_03, WARDZ_04, WARSG_01, WARSG_02, WARSG_03, WARSG_04

Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock entdeckt 334 Mio. $ Gold - 57 mal mehr als Börsenwert
Massive Sulfid-Zonen entdeckt - 1,5 Mio. $ frisches Kapital


Etruscus Resources Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
41,1234 € 41,3671 € -0,2437 € -0,59% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NL0009690221 A1J01T 47,32 € 31,43 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		40,70 € +0,29%  19:17
München 40,965 € +0,01%  16:08
Düsseldorf 40,88 € -0,15%  09:33
Fondsgesellschaft 41,1234 € -0,59%  17.09.20
Xetra 40,815 € -0,73%  17:36
Berlin 40,85 € -0,73%  19:39
Stuttgart 40,56 € -0,84%  21:55
Frankfurt 40,37 € -1,02%  19:52
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Cannabis COVID-19 Hot Stock sichert sich revolutionäre Technologie. Zwölf mal günstiger als Aurora Cannabis und 207 mal günstiger als Canopy Growth

Canafarma Hemp Products Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...