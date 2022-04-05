Erweiterte Funktionen
Fonds IE000CN8T855 - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 2 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
05.04.22 22:15
Xetra Newsboard
10 products affected: WARBFZSUBSCR, WARGS_01, WARGS_02, WARGS_03, WARGS_04, WARSG_05, WARSG_06, WARSG_07, WARSG_08, WARSG_09
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|37,535 €
|- €
|- €
|-
|05.04./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|IE000CN8T855
|A3C4Y6
