SPDR® Bloomberg Barclays 10. - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 2 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
08.02.22 23:15
Xetra Newsboard
10 products affected: WARBFZSUBSCR, WARGS_01, WARGS_02, WARGS_03, WARGS_04, WARSG_05, WARSG_06, WARSG_07, WARSG_08, WARSG_09
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|30,051 €
|29,883 €
|0,168 €
|+0,56%
|08.02./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BZ0G8860
|A14071
|33,61 €
|27,98 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|29,8571 €
|-0,66%
|07.02.22
|Frankfurt
|29,91 €
|+0,72%
|08.02.22
|Xetra
|30,051 €
|+0,56%
|08.02.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|29,912 €
|+0,55%
|08.02.22
|Berlin
|30,061 €
|+0,52%
|08.02.22
|Düsseldorf
|29,879 €
|+0,43%
|08.02.22
