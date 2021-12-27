Erweiterte Funktionen
Safe-Anleihe mit Cap auf EUR. - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 2 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
27.12.21 23:15
Xetra Newsboard
10 products affected: WARBFZSUBSCR, WARGS_01, WARGS_02, WARGS_03, WARGS_04, WARSG_05, WARSG_06, WARSG_07, WARSG_08, WARSG_09
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|102,09 €
|102,27 €
|-0,18 €
|-0,18%
|27.12./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB22UK1
|LB22UK
|102,66 €
|100,97 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|102,20 €
|-0,04%
|27.12.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|102,09 €
|-0,18%
|27.12.21
