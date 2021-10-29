Erweiterte Funktionen
49 NORTH RESOURCES INC - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 2 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
29.10.21 22:15
Xetra Newsboard
10 products affected: WARBFZSUBSCR, WARGS_01, WARGS_02, WARGS_03, WARGS_04, WARSG_05, WARSG_06, WARSG_07, WARSG_08, WARSG_09
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0345 €
|0,0345 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.10./20:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA34978T1030
|A0N9WM
|0,071 €
|0,035 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,0345 €
|+91,67%
|13:33
|München
|0,0345 €
|0,00%
|08:04
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0425 $
|0,00%
|29.09.21
