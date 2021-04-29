Erweiterte Funktionen



Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein a. - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 2 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




29.04.21 22:15
Xetra Newsboard

10 products affected: WARBFZSUBSCR, WARGS_01, WARGS_02, WARGS_03, WARGS_04, WARSG_05, WARSG_06, WARSG_07, WARSG_08, WARSG_09

Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock entdeckt 977 Mio. $ Gold - 108 mal mehr als Börsenwert
Neue Ressourcen-Schätzung in Kürze

Kesselrun Resources Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,78 € 2,69 € 0,09 € +3,35% 29.04./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000SD5PAP9 SD5PAP 2,84 € 1,81 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		2,81 € +2,18%  29.04.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 2,78 € +3,35%  29.04.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
PEA beauftragt - 14,46 Mrd. $ Lithium entdeckt. 632% Lithium Hot Stock im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA), Ford ($F) und GM ($GM)

Noram Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...