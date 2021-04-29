Erweiterte Funktionen
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein a. - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 2 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
29.04.21 22:15
Xetra Newsboard
10 products affected: WARBFZSUBSCR, WARGS_01, WARGS_02, WARGS_03, WARGS_04, WARSG_05, WARSG_06, WARSG_07, WARSG_08, WARSG_09
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,78 €
|2,69 €
|0,09 €
|+3,35%
|29.04./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000SD5PAP9
|SD5PAP
|2,84 €
|1,81 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,81 €
|+2,18%
|29.04.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|2,78 €
|+3,35%
|29.04.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
