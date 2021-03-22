Erweiterte Funktionen



Melexis - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 2 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




22.03.21 23:15
Xetra Newsboard

10 products affected: WARBFZSUBSCR, WARGS_01, WARGS_02, WARGS_03, WARGS_04, WARSG_05, WARSG_06, WARSG_07, WARSG_08, WARSG_09

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
86,60 € 84,50 € 2,10 € +2,49% 22.03./20:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BE0165385973 909765 99,30 € 45,92 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		85,85 € +2,32%  22.03.21
Düsseldorf 86,60 € +2,97%  22.03.21
Frankfurt 86,60 € +2,49%  22.03.21
Stuttgart 85,45 € +0,53%  22.03.21
Berlin 98,30 € -0,20%  02.03.21
  = Realtime
