Erweiterte Funktionen
Melexis - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 2 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
22.03.21 23:15
Xetra Newsboard
10 products affected: WARBFZSUBSCR, WARGS_01, WARGS_02, WARGS_03, WARGS_04, WARSG_05, WARSG_06, WARSG_07, WARSG_08, WARSG_09
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|86,60 €
|84,50 €
|2,10 €
|+2,49%
|22.03./20:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BE0165385973
|909765
|99,30 €
|45,92 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|85,85 €
|+2,32%
|22.03.21
|Düsseldorf
|86,60 €
|+2,97%
|22.03.21
|Frankfurt
|86,60 €
|+2,49%
|22.03.21
|Stuttgart
|85,45 €
|+0,53%
|22.03.21
|Berlin
|98,30 €
|-0,20%
|02.03.21
= Realtime
