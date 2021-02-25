Erweiterte Funktionen
0,25% Anleihe 02/2031 (K) au. - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 2 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
25.02.21 23:15
Xetra Newsboard
10 products affected: WARBFZSUBSCR, WARGS_01, WARGS_02, WARGS_03, WARGS_04, WARSG_05, WARSG_06, WARSG_07, WARSG_08, WARSG_09
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|95,84 €
|96,49 €
|-0,65 €
|-0,67%
|25.02./19:09
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CP1ZPP9
|CP1ZPP
|98,89 €
|95,84 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|95,84 €
|-0,67%
|25.02.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.