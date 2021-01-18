Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat plus au. - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 2 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




18.01.21 23:15
Xetra Newsboard

10 products affected: WARBFZSUBSCR, WARGS_01, WARGS_02, WARGS_03, WARGS_04, WARSG_05, WARSG_06, WARSG_07, WARSG_08, WARSG_09

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
980,63 € 979,09 € 1,54 € +0,16% 18.01./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2KYW2 LB2KYW 1.010 € 975,62 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		990,15 € +0,55%  18.01.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 980,63 € +0,16%  18.01.21
  = Realtime
