0 RAI 20-22 /Z - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 2 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




26.11.20 23:15
Xetra Newsboard

11 products affected: WARBFZSUBSCR, WARGS_01, WARGS_02, WARGS_03, WARGS_04, WARNW_01, WARSG_05, WARSG_06, WARSG_07, WARSG_08, WARSG_09

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,985 CHF 99,991 CHF -0,006 CHF -0,01% 17.12./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0515152459 A28Z23 100,24 CHF 99,67 CHF
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 99,985 CHF -0,01%  17.12.21
