Erweiterte Funktionen
0 RAI 20-22 /Z - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 2 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
26.11.20 23:15
Xetra Newsboard
11 products affected: WARBFZSUBSCR, WARGS_01, WARGS_02, WARGS_03, WARGS_04, WARNW_01, WARSG_05, WARSG_06, WARSG_07, WARSG_08, WARSG_09
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,985 CHF
|99,991 CHF
|-0,006 CHF
|-0,01%
|17.12./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CH0515152459
|A28Z23
|100,24 CHF
|99,67 CHF
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|99,985 CHF
|-0,01%
|17.12.21
