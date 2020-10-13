Erweiterte Funktionen
Kardan - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 2 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
13.10.20 22:15
Xetra Newsboard
11 products affected: 000AA5BF2, WARBFZSUBSCR, WARGS_01, WARGS_02, WARGS_03, WARGS_04, WARSG_05, WARSG_06, WARSG_07, WARSG_08, WARSG_09
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,003 €
|0,004 €
|-0,001 €
|-25,00%
|13.10./20:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NL0000113652
|814094
|0,065 €
|0,00020 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,003 €
|-25,00%
|13.10.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.