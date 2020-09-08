Erweiterte Funktionen
Hydoo International Holding Lt - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 2 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information
08.09.20 22:15
11 products affected: 000AA5BF2, WARBFZSUBSCR, WARGS_01, WARGS_02, WARGS_03, WARGS_04, WARSG_05, WARSG_06, WARSG_07, WARSG_08, WARSG_09
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0375 €
|0,0375 €
|- €
|0,00%
|02.09./07:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|KYG4678A1031
|A1W7PE
|0,059 €
|- €
