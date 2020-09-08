Erweiterte Funktionen



Hydoo International Holding Lt - XFRA : Order Management Service is down: On-Exchange Trading in Partition 2 not possible, please check Newsboard for further information




08.09.20 22:15
Xetra Newsboard

11 products affected: 000AA5BF2, WARBFZSUBSCR, WARGS_01, WARGS_02, WARGS_03, WARGS_04, WARSG_05, WARSG_06, WARSG_07, WARSG_08, WARSG_09

Aktuell
Gaming Hot Stock bricht alle Rekorde
Neuer 1.100% Gaming Hot Stock nach 348% mit DraftKings und 10.059% mit Tencent/a>


i3 Interactive Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,0375 € 0,0375 € -   € 0,00% 02.09./07:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
KYG4678A1031 A1W7PE 0,059 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,0375 € 0,00%  01.09.20
Berlin 0,0375 € 0,00%  01.09.20
Stuttgart 0,0365 € -3,95%  02.09.20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock startet Bohrungen neben Skeena Resources. 1.138% Kursgewinn von 0,265 CAD$ auf in der Spitze 3,28 CAD

Etruscus Resources Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...