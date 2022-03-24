Erweiterte Funktionen
Optibase - XFRA : OP4: EX TODAY
24.03.22 08:56
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Corporate Action gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX Corporate Action today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name IL0011355166 OP4 OPTIBASE LTD
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,40 €
|10,80 €
|0,60 €
|+5,56%
|23.03./12:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IL0011355166
|A14TH1
|12,90 €
|8,40 €
