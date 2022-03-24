Erweiterte Funktionen



24.03.22 08:56
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX Corporate Action gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded EX Corporate Action today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name IL0011355166 OP4 OPTIBASE LTD

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,40 € 10,80 € 0,60 € +5,56% 23.03./12:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IL0011355166 A14TH1 12,90 € 8,40 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 11,40 € +5,56%  23.03.22
NYSE 12,82 $ 0,00%  08.02.22
Nasdaq 12,59 $ 0,00%  22.03.22
AMEX 12,20 $ 0,00%  03.02.22
  = Realtime
