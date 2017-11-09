Erweiterte Funktionen
Novabase SGPS - XFRA NVQ: HEUTE NICHT EX-DIVIDENDE / NOT EX DIVIDEND TODAY
09.11.17 07:41
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus
technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt.
The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical
reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
PTNBA0AM0006 NVQ NOVABASE SGPS
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,735 €
|3,483 €
|0,252 €
|+7,24%
|09.11./08:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|PTNBA0AM0006
|501816
|3,74 €
|2,08 €
