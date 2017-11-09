Erweiterte Funktionen



Novabase SGPS - XFRA NVQ: HEUTE NICHT EX-DIVIDENDE / NOT EX DIVIDEND TODAY




09.11.17 07:41
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus
technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt.

The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical
reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today.

ISIN Short Code Name
PTNBA0AM0006 NVQ NOVABASE SGPS


Aktuell
NI 43-101 Ressourcen-Kalkulation in Kürze - Starkes Kaufsignal!
Neuer 468% Lithium Hot Stock nach 1.260% mit Power Metals und 1.864% mit MGX Minerals!  
 
E3 Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,735 € 3,483 € 0,252 € +7,24% 09.11./08:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
PTNBA0AM0006 501816 3,74 € 2,08 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 3,735 € +7,24%  08:04
Frankfurt 3,548 € +0,25%  08:03
München 3,582 € 0,00%  08:01
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Blockchain Joint Venture - Übernahme in wenigen Tagen! 871% Hot Stock nach 4.867% mit Hive Blockchain und 12.260% mit Global Blockchain!

360 Blockchain Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...