Erweiterte Funktionen
KAZIA THER.LTD.ADR 10 NE. - XFRA : NV9M: Aussetzung/Suspension
16.04.21 08:33
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL KAZIA THER.LTD.ADR 10 NEW NV9M US48669G1058 BAW/UFN
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,75 €
|10,00 €
|-0,25 €
|-2,50%
|16.04./07:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US48669G1058
|A2JSLD
|12,80 €
|2,12 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.