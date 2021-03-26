Erweiterte Funktionen



26.03.21 08:58
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL KAZIA THER.LTD.ADR 10 NEW NV9M US48669G1058 BAW/UFN

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,00 € 9,30 € -0,30 € -3,23% 26.03./07:53
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US48669G1058 A2JSLD 10,90 € 2,20 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 11,47 $ +7,80%  25.03.21
Berlin 9,55 € 0,00%  08:19
AMEX 8,88 $ 0,00%  04.03.21
München 9,65 € -0,52%  25.03.21
Nasdaq 11,12 $ -1,33%  25.03.21
Stuttgart 9,15 € -1,61%  25.03.21
Frankfurt 9,00 € -3,23%  25.03.21
  = Realtime
