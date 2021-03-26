Erweiterte Funktionen
KAZIA THER.LTD.ADR 10 NE. - XFRA : NV9M: Aussetzung/Suspension
26.03.21 08:58
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL KAZIA THER.LTD.ADR 10 NEW NV9M US48669G1058 BAW/UFN
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,00 €
|9,30 €
|-0,30 €
|-3,23%
|26.03./07:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US48669G1058
|A2JSLD
|10,90 €
|2,20 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
