KAZIA THER.LTD.ADR 10 NE. - XFRA : NV9M: Aussetzung/Suspension




30.09.20 08:42
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL KAZIA THER.LTD.ADR 10 NEW NV9M US48669G1058 BAW/UFN

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,62 € 5,612 € 0,008 € +0,14% 30.09./09:33
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US48669G1058 A2JSLD 7,97 € 4,70 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 5,70 € +2,70%  29.09.20
München 5,62 € +0,14%  08:09
Frankfurt 5,80 € 0,00%  29.09.20
NYSE 6,66 $ 0,00%  21.09.20
AMEX 6,61 $ 0,00%  17.09.20
Nasdaq 6,71 $ -1,32%  11.09.20
  = Realtime
