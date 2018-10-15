Erweiterte Funktionen
KAZIA THER.LTD.ADR 10 NE. - XFRA NV9M: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
15.10.18 14:31
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
KAZIA THER.LTD.ADR 10 NEW NV9M US48669G1058 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,15 $
|3,1755 $
|-0,0255 $
|-0,80%
|12.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US48669G1058
|A2JSLD
|6,68 $
|2,19 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
