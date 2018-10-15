Erweiterte Funktionen



KAZIA THER.LTD.ADR 10 NE. - XFRA NV9M: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION




15.10.18 14:31
Xetra Newsboard

DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:

THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:

INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
KAZIA THER.LTD.ADR 10 NEW NV9M US48669G1058 BAW/UFN


Aktuell
FSD Pharma vor strategischen Partnerschaften und Übernahmen
Bester Cannabis Hot Stock 2018

FSD Pharma Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,15 $ 3,1755 $ -0,0255 $ -0,80% 12.10./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US48669G1058 A2JSLD 6,68 $ 2,19 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 2,60 € +1,96%  11:19
Stuttgart 2,58 € +0,39%  11:04
Nasdaq 3,15 $ -0,80%  12.10.18
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Sensationelle 129 g/t Gold - Bohrresultate in Kürze. 826% Gold Hot Stock nach 9.923% mit Garibaldi Resources

Grand Portage Resources Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...