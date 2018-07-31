Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Pembina Pipeline":
Pembina Pipeline - XFRA NOT EX TODAY: P5P
31.07.18 07:24
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus
technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt.
The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical
reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
CA7063271034 P5P PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP.
technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt.
The following instrument is not traded ex dividend today. Due to technical
reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today.
ISIN Short Code Name
CA7063271034 P5P PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|30,23 €
|29,99 €
|0,24 €
|+0,80%
|31.07./10:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA7063271034
|A1C563
|31,26 €
|24,21 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|30,23 €
|+0,80%
|09:39
|Frankfurt
|30,09 €
|+0,47%
|08:00
|Berlin
|30,09 €
|+0,37%
|09:12
|NYSE
|35,39 $
|0,00%
|30.07.18
|Düsseldorf
|30,07 €
|-0,36%
|09:11
|Stuttgart
|29,97 €
|-0,53%
|09:43
= Realtime
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.