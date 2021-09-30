Das Instrument 49S0 US86805W1053 SUPERDRY PLC UNSPON.ADR 1 EQUITY hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 30.09.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument 49S0 US86805W1053 SUPERDRY PLC UNSPON.ADR 1 EQUITY has its first trading date on 30.09.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N