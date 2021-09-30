Erweiterte Funktionen
SUPERGROUP PLC ADR - XFRA : NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 30.09.2021 - US86805W1053
29.09.21 23:59
Das Instrument 49S0 US86805W1053 SUPERDRY PLC UNSPON.ADR 1 EQUITY hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 30.09.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument 49S0 US86805W1053 SUPERDRY PLC UNSPON.ADR 1 EQUITY has its first trading date on 30.09.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,01 $
|3,82 $
|0,19 $
|+4,97%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US86805W1053
|6,73 $
|2,10 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|4,01 $
|+4,97%
|24.09.21
= Realtime
