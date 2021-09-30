Erweiterte Funktionen



SUPERGROUP PLC ADR - XFRA : NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 30.09.2021 - US86805W1053




29.09.21 23:59
Das Instrument 49S0 US86805W1053 SUPERDRY PLC UNSPON.ADR 1 EQUITY hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 30.09.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument 49S0 US86805W1053 SUPERDRY PLC UNSPON.ADR 1 EQUITY has its first trading date on 30.09.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,01 $ 3,82 $ 0,19 $ +4,97% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US86805W1053 6,73 $ 2,10 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 4,01 $ +4,97%  24.09.21
