Das Instrument 9R4 US71844V2016 PHILLIPS EDISON DL -,01 EQUITY hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 28.07.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument 9R4 US71844V2016 PHILLIPS EDISON DL -,01 EQUITY has its first trading date on 28.07.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N