Phillips Edison & Company - XFRA : NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 28.07.2021 - US71844V2016
28.07.21 00:01
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 9R4 US71844V2016 PHILLIPS EDISON DL -,01 EQUITY hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 28.07.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument 9R4 US71844V2016 PHILLIPS EDISON DL -,01 EQUITY has its first trading date on 28.07.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|27,96 $
|27,98 $
|-0,02 $
|-0,07%
|27.07./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US71844V2016
|A3CU4U
|28,12 $
|27,10 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|23,71 €
|+0,02%
|27.07.21
|NYSE
|27,96 $
|-0,07%
|27.07.21
|AMEX
|27,91 $
|-0,46%
|27.07.21
= Realtime
