Das Instrument DE000LB2BS13 LBBW AD FESTZINS 22/25 BOND hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 19.05.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000LB2BS13 LBBW AD FESTZINS 22/25 BOND has its first trading date on 19.05.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N