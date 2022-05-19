Erweiterte Funktionen



3,00 % Australische Dollar An. - XFRA : NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 19.05.2022 - DE000LB2BS13




18.05.22 23:52
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB2BS13 LBBW AD FESTZINS 22/25 BOND hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 19.05.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000LB2BS13 LBBW AD FESTZINS 22/25 BOND has its first trading date on 19.05.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
99,45 AUD 99,31 AUD 0,14 AUD +0,14% 18.05./17:34
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2BS13 LB2BS1 99,45 AUD 99,31 AUD
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 99,45 AUD +0,14%  18.05.22
