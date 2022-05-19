Erweiterte Funktionen
3,00 % Australische Dollar An. - XFRA : NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 19.05.2022 - DE000LB2BS13
18.05.22 23:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB2BS13 LBBW AD FESTZINS 22/25 BOND hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 19.05.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000LB2BS13 LBBW AD FESTZINS 22/25 BOND has its first trading date on 19.05.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|99,45 AUD
|99,31 AUD
|0,14 AUD
|+0,14%
|18.05./17:34
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2BS13
|LB2BS1
|99,45 AUD
|99,31 AUD
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|99,45 AUD
|+0,14%
|18.05.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
