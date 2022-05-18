Erweiterte Funktionen
Hutchison Telecommunications - XFRA : NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 18.05.2022 - US86882C2044
Das Instrument RT20 US86882C2044 SURGALIGN HLDGS NEW -,001 EQUITY hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 18.05.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument RT20 US86882C2044 SURGALIGN HLDGS NEW -,001 EQUITY has its first trading date on 18.05.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,163 €
|0,163 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|KYG4672G1064
|A0RMZE
|0,20 €
|0,12 €
= Realtime
