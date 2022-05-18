Erweiterte Funktionen

Hutchison Telecommunications - XFRA : NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 18.05.2022 - US86882C2044




17.05.22 23:59
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument RT20 US86882C2044 SURGALIGN HLDGS NEW -,001 EQUITY hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 18.05.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument RT20 US86882C2044 SURGALIGN HLDGS NEW -,001 EQUITY has its first trading date on 18.05.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_EQU, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,163 € 0,163 € -   € 0,00% 17.05./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
KYG4672G1064 A0RMZE 0,20 € 0,12 €
Stuttgart 0,148 € +0,68%  17.05.22
Berlin 0,163 € 0,00%  17.05.22
Frankfurt 0,139 € -0,71%  17.05.22
