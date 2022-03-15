Erweiterte Funktionen
0,47 % Anleihe auf Festzins - XFRA : NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 15.03.2022 - DE000LB2BPA5
15.03.22 01:08
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB2BPA5 LBBW FZA 22/25 BOND hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 15.03.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000LB2BPA5 LBBW FZA 22/25 BOND has its first trading date on 15.03.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|97,80 €
|97,89 €
|-0,09 €
|-0,09%
|14.03./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2BPA5
|LB2BPA
|99,94 €
|97,76 €
Werte im Artikel
97,80
-0,09%
79,94
-0,94%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|97,80 €
|-0,09%
|14.03.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.