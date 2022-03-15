Erweiterte Funktionen



0,47 % Anleihe auf Festzins - XFRA : NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 15.03.2022 - DE000LB2BPA5




15.03.22 01:08
Das Instrument DE000LB2BPA5 LBBW FZA 22/25 BOND hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 15.03.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000LB2BPA5 LBBW FZA 22/25 BOND has its first trading date on 15.03.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
97,80 € 97,89 € -0,09 € -0,09% 14.03./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB2BPA5 LB2BPA 99,94 € 97,76 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 97,80 € -0,09%  14.03.22
