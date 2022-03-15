Das Instrument DE000LB2BPA5 LBBW FZA 22/25 BOND hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 15.03.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000LB2BPA5 LBBW FZA 22/25 BOND has its first trading date on 15.03.2022: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N