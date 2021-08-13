Erweiterte Funktionen

Unnamed Security - XFRA : NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 13.08.2021 - DE000BLB9PR4




12.08.21 23:43
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000BLB9PR4 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/28 BOND hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 13.08.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000BLB9PR4 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/28 BOND has its first trading date on 13.08.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000BLB9PR4 BLB9PR 100,00 € 100,00 €
