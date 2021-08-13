Erweiterte Funktionen
Unnamed Security - XFRA : NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 13.08.2021 - DE000BLB9PR4
12.08.21 23:43
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000BLB9PR4 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/28 BOND hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 13.08.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000BLB9PR4 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/28 BOND has its first trading date on 13.08.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BLB9PR4
|BLB9PR
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|11.08.21
= Realtime
