Das Instrument DE000BLB9PR4 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/28 BOND hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 13.08.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000BLB9PR4 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/28 BOND has its first trading date on 13.08.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N