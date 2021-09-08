Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Unnamed Security":
Unnamed Security - XFRA : NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 08.09.2021 - DE000BLB9PV6
08.09.21 00:09
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000BLB9PV6 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/30 BOND hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 08.09.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument DE000BLB9PV6 BAY.LDSBK.IS. 21/30 BOND has its first trading date on 08.09.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|98,34 €
|98,62 €
|-0,28 €
|-0,28%
|07.09./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000BLB9PV6
|BLB9PV
|99,18 €
|98,34 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|98,34 €
|-0,28%
|07.09.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.