Das Instrument USG5852MAA02 MALD.SUK.IS. 21/26 REGS BOND hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 03.09.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument USG5852MAA02 MALD.SUK.IS. 21/26 REGS BOND has its first trading date on 03.09.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N