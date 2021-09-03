Erweiterte Funktionen

Unnamed Security - XFRA : NEW INSTRUMENT AVAILABLE - 03.09.2021 - USG5852MAA02




02.09.21 23:58
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument USG5852MAA02 MALD.SUK.IS. 21/26 REGS BOND hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 03.09.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument USG5852MAA02 MALD.SUK.IS. 21/26 REGS BOND has its first trading date on 03.09.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N

100,21 $ 100,59 $ -0,38 $ -0,38% 02.09./18:24
 
USG5852MAA02 A3KPCB 103,95 $ 99,01 $
Stuttgart 100,21 $ -0,38%  02.09.21
