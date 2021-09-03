Erweiterte Funktionen
Das Instrument USG5852MAA02 MALD.SUK.IS. 21/26 REGS BOND hat seinen ersten Handelstag am 03.09.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N The instrument USG5852MAA02 MALD.SUK.IS. 21/26 REGS BOND has its first trading date on 03.09.2021: CONTINUOUS AUCTION SPECIALIST, PAG PAG_BON, SettlCurr EUR, CCP N
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,21 $
|100,59 $
|-0,38 $
|-0,38%
|02.09./18:24
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|USG5852MAA02
|A3KPCB
|103,95 $
|99,01 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|100,21 $
|-0,38%
|02.09.21
