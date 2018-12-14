Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nine Dragons Paper":
 Aktien    


Nine Dragons Paper - XFRA N3Y: HEUTE NICHT EX DIVIDENDE




14.12.18 07:25
Xetra Newsboard

Das folgende Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt.
Aus technischen Gruenden wird jedoch der EX-Indikator angezeigt.

The following instrument will not be traded EX Dividend today.
Due to technical reasons the EX indicator will be displayed.

BMG653181005 N3Y NINE DRAG.PAP.HLDGS


Aktuell
Weltklasse-Lithium-Konzentrationen bis zu 1.900ppm Lithium
Bester Lithium Hot Stock 2019

Noram Ventures Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,86 € 0,862 € -0,002 € -0,23% 14.12./08:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG653181005 A0JDLB 1,48 € 0,77 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,852 € -3,07%  08:00
Frankfurt 0,86 € -0,23%  08:02
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,02 $ -0,97%  12.12.18
Stuttgart 0,861 € -1,15%  08:05
Berlin 0,852 € -1,16%  08:00
München 0,912 € -1,19%  08:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Börsengang des Jahres - Nächster Riesendeal von Börsenstar David Stadnyk nach 1.871% und 14.143% - IT Service Hot Stock 2019

Nerds On Site Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
104 BM-Hamilton HM 12 - Bermuda. 09.10.17
18 Nine Dragons Paper HLDGS LT. 07.05.08
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...