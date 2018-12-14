Erweiterte Funktionen
Nine Dragons Paper - XFRA N3Y: HEUTE NICHT EX DIVIDENDE
14.12.18 07:25
Das folgende Instrument wird heute nicht EX-Dividende gehandelt.
Aus technischen Gruenden wird jedoch der EX-Indikator angezeigt.
The following instrument will not be traded EX Dividend today.
Due to technical reasons the EX indicator will be displayed.
BMG653181005 N3Y NINE DRAG.PAP.HLDGS
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,86 €
|0,862 €
|-0,002 €
|-0,23%
|14.12./08:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG653181005
|A0JDLB
|1,48 €
|0,77 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,852 €
|-3,07%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|0,86 €
|-0,23%
|08:02
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,02 $
|-0,97%
|12.12.18
|Stuttgart
|0,861 €
|-1,15%
|08:05
|Berlin
|0,852 €
|-1,16%
|08:00
|München
|0,912 €
|-1,19%
|08:00
= Realtime
