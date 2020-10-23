Erweiterte Funktionen



America Movil L ADR - XFRA : MV9L: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY




23.10.20 07:50
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US02364W1053 MV9L AMERICA MOVIL (ADR)

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,90 € 11,00 € -0,10 € -0,91% 23.10./09:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US02364W1053 603115 16,40 € 9,60 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 11,10 € 0,00%  08:11
Stuttgart 11,00 € 0,00%  08:06
Berlin 11,10 € -0,89%  08:08
Düsseldorf 10,90 € -0,91%  08:20
NYSE 13,16 $ -1,13%  22.10.20
AMEX 13,18 $ -1,13%  22.10.20
Nasdaq 13,16 $ -1,20%  22.10.20
Frankfurt 11,00 € -1,79%  08:02
