America Movil L ADR - XFRA : MV9L: HEUTE EX-DIVIDENDE / EX DIVIDEND TODAY
23.10.20 07:50
Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Dividende gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex dividend today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name US02364W1053 MV9L AMERICA MOVIL (ADR)
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,90 €
|11,00 €
|-0,10 €
|-0,91%
|23.10./09:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US02364W1053
|603115
|16,40 €
|9,60 €
= Realtime
