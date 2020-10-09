DIVIDEND INFORMATION - 09.10.2020 Das Instrument MKY - US6074091090 - Mobile Telesystems PJSC Reg.Shares (Sp.ADRs)/2 RL-,10 - wird ex Dividende gehandelt am 09.10.2020. Aus technischen Gruenden wir der Ex-Indikator jedoch leider nicht angezeigt. Wir bitten um ihr Verstaendnis. The instrument MKY - US6074091090 - Mobile Telesystems PJSC Reg.Shares (Sp.ADRs)/2 RL-,10 - has its ex-dividend day on 09.10.2020. Due to technical reason the ex indikator will not be displayed. We kindly ask for your understanding.