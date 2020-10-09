Erweiterte Funktionen



Mobile TeleSystems ADR - XFRA : MKY: INSTRUMENT_EVENT




09.10.20 07:27
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND INFORMATION - 09.10.2020 Das Instrument MKY - US6074091090 - Mobile Telesystems PJSC Reg.Shares (Sp.ADRs)/2 RL-,10 - wird ex Dividende gehandelt am 09.10.2020. Aus technischen Gruenden wir der Ex-Indikator jedoch leider nicht angezeigt. Wir bitten um ihr Verstaendnis. The instrument MKY - US6074091090 - Mobile Telesystems PJSC Reg.Shares (Sp.ADRs)/2 RL-,10 - has its ex-dividend day on 09.10.2020. Due to technical reason the ex indikator will not be displayed. We kindly ask for your understanding.

Aktuell
COVID-19 Hot Stock erhält Zulassung und startet Produktion - Massives Kaufsignal
Neuer 567% COVID-19 Aktientip nach 1.508% und 3.224%


Micron Waste Technologies Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,20 € 7,25 € -0,05 € -0,69% 09.10./10:41
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6074091090 501757 10,20 € 5,70 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		7,20 € -0,69%  10:15
Frankfurt 7,30 € +2,82%  10:22
NYSE 8,54 $ +1,79%  08.10.20
Nasdaq 8,53 $ +1,67%  08.10.20
AMEX 8,53 $ +1,43%  08.10.20
München 7,25 € 0,00%  08:00
Stuttgart 6,95 € -1,42%  08:04
Berlin 6,95 € -1,42%  08:10
Düsseldorf 6,95 € -2,80%  08:24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Fintech Hot Stock startet Institutionelles Geschäft - Mehr als 250.000 Kunden. 9 mal günstiger als E*Trade und 11 mal günstiger als RobinHood

Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
14 Mobile Telesystems 15.06.20
  Mobile Telesystems 13.04.14
6 Mobile TeleSystems. Moscow, R. 26.08.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...