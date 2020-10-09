Erweiterte Funktionen
09.10.20 07:27
DIVIDEND INFORMATION - 09.10.2020 Das Instrument MKY - US6074091090 - Mobile Telesystems PJSC Reg.Shares (Sp.ADRs)/2 RL-,10 - wird ex Dividende gehandelt am 09.10.2020. Aus technischen Gruenden wir der Ex-Indikator jedoch leider nicht angezeigt. Wir bitten um ihr Verstaendnis. The instrument MKY - US6074091090 - Mobile Telesystems PJSC Reg.Shares (Sp.ADRs)/2 RL-,10 - has its ex-dividend day on 09.10.2020. Due to technical reason the ex indikator will not be displayed. We kindly ask for your understanding.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|7,20 €
|7,25 €
|-0,05 €
|-0,69%
|09.10./10:41
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6074091090
|501757
|10,20 €
|5,70 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|7,20 €
|-0,69%
|10:15
|Frankfurt
|7,30 €
|+2,82%
|10:22
|NYSE
|8,54 $
|+1,79%
|08.10.20
|Nasdaq
|8,53 $
|+1,67%
|08.10.20
|AMEX
|8,53 $
|+1,43%
|08.10.20
|München
|7,25 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|6,95 €
|-1,42%
|08:04
|Berlin
|6,95 €
|-1,42%
|08:10
|Düsseldorf
|6,95 €
|-2,80%
|08:24
= Realtime
