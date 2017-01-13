Erweiterte Funktionen

13.01.17 07:29
DIE FOLGENDE AKTIE IST AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING SHARE IS SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:

INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL

IR RES LTD NEW MJD4 BMG4953J1348 BAW/UFN


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,003 € 0,003 € -   € 0,00% 13.01./07:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG4953J1348 A2AMMX 0,095 € 0,0010 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,003 € 0,00%  12.01.17
München 0,006 € 0,00%  12.01.17
Stuttgart 0,004 € 0,00%  12.01.17
  = Realtime
