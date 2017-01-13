Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "IR Resources":
IR Resources - XFRA MJD4: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
13.01.17 07:29
Xetra Newsboard
DIE FOLGENDE AKTIE IST AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING SHARE IS SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
IR RES LTD NEW MJD4 BMG4953J1348 BAW/UFN
THE FOLLOWING SHARE IS SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
IR RES LTD NEW MJD4 BMG4953J1348 BAW/UFN
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,003 €
|0,003 €
|- €
|0,00%
|13.01./07:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG4953J1348
|A2AMMX
|0,095 €
|0,0010 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|17
|Rebound 08 ? 35 % an zwei .
|21.03.10