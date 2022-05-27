Erweiterte Funktionen
Living Cell Technologies - XFRA : LHI: Aussetzung/Suspension
27.05.22 07:55
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL LIVING CELL TECHS LHI AU000000LCT6 BAW/UFN
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,003 €
|0,003 €
|- €
|0,00%
|27.05./00:11
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000LCT6
|A0B5ZQ
|0,017 €
|0,00050 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,003 €
|0,00%
|26.05.22
|Stuttgart
|0,003 €
|0,00%
|26.05.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0036 $
|-16,28%
|20.05.22
= Realtime
