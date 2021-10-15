Erweiterte Funktionen



15.10.21 08:07
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL LIVING CELL TECHS LHI AU000000LCT6 BAW/UFN

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,005 € 0,005 € -   € 0,00% 15.10./08:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000LCT6 A0B5ZQ 0,017 € 0,0030 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,0072 $ +14,29%  14.10.21
Frankfurt 0,0025 € 0,00%  14.10.21
Stuttgart 0,005 € 0,00%  08:06
