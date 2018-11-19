Erweiterte Funktionen



Skil Ports & Logistics - XFRA KORREKTUR VON HEUTIGER NEWSBOARD UM 08:04




19.11.18 10:57
Xetra Newsboard

Folgendes Instrument wird heute NICHT EX gehandelt.
The following instrument will NOT be traded EX today.

INSTR EXCH ISIN INSTRUMENT NAME
9KS XFRA GG00B53M7D91 MERCANTILE PORTS+LOGI.LTD


Aktuell
3 Cannabis Deals in Israel - 20 Cannabis IPOs voraus
Cannabis IPO Powerhouse entsteht - Bester Cannabis Hot Stock 2019

Redfund Capital Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,01 € 0,01 € -   € 0,00% 19.11./13:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GG00B53M7D91 A1C6XC 0,090 € 0,0090 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,01 € 0,00%  08:03
Berlin 0,01 € 0,00%  08:03
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesige Kobalt-Lagerstätte in Deutschand entdeckt. Kobalt Aktientip 2019 im Visier von BMW, Daimler und Volkswagen

Declan Cobalt Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1 Skil Ports; Bau eines Hafens in. 26.11.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...