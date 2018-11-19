Erweiterte Funktionen
Skil Ports & Logistics - XFRA KORREKTUR VON HEUTIGER NEWSBOARD UM 08:04
19.11.18 10:57
Xetra Newsboard
Folgendes Instrument wird heute NICHT EX gehandelt.
The following instrument will NOT be traded EX today.
INSTR EXCH ISIN INSTRUMENT NAME
9KS XFRA GG00B53M7D91 MERCANTILE PORTS+LOGI.LTD
The following instrument will NOT be traded EX today.
INSTR EXCH ISIN INSTRUMENT NAME
9KS XFRA GG00B53M7D91 MERCANTILE PORTS+LOGI.LTD
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,01 €
|0,01 €
|- €
|0,00%
|19.11./13:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GG00B53M7D91
|A1C6XC
|0,090 €
|0,0090 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1
|Skil Ports; Bau eines Hafens in.
|26.11.15